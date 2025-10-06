Columba College will not say why the principal is on leave. Photo / RNZ

Dunedin’s Columba College refusing to say why principal is on leave

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

Dunedin’s Columba College is declining to comment on why its principal is on leave and whether she will return.

Charissa Nicol was appointed principal in June 2023.

Nicol is quoted on the school’s website as being “passionate about creating opportunities for people to grow and flourish”.

“I am dedicated to serving the Columba whānau by fostering connection, competence and character within a community that encourages and supports each other to thrive as our ‘best selves’.”