Dunedin’s Columba College refusing to say why principal is on leave

Nicol has been on leave since July 30, with deputy principal Aaron Everett the school’s acting principal.
RNZ has been unable to reach Nicol for comment.
RNZ approached the college asking for comment on why Nicol was on leave.
The executive assistant to the principal replied “unfortunately Principal Charissa Nicol is on leave and unable to respond to your request”.
“I am however, sending your request to our newly appointed Board of Schools. They have not had their first meeting so do not have a Presiding Member as yet.”
RNZ then received a statement from Anderson Lloyd special counsel Fi McMillan.
McMillan said due to legal and privacy considerations the board could not comment about any college employee.
“The College has an experienced senior leadership team and Deputy Principal who is Acting Principal, and the community have been informed that the College is continuing to operate as usual.”
