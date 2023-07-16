Castle St is a mess after the latest wild parties. Photo / Linda Robertson

Dunedin’s Castle St looks like a war zone again following several large-scale parties in the student area during the long weekend.

Despite the colossal mess, a police spokeswoman said the students had been relatively well-behaved and there were no arrests.

Police were called to a student flat on the street about midnight on Saturday, following a complaint made about loud music.

She said Dunedin City Council noise control staff attended, but were unable to get the music turned down.

“They had a bit of push-back from the occupants — the students argued with them — so police were called.”

Later, a student was taken home by police following a “disorder incident” on the corner of Dundas and Castle Sts, at 1.45am yesterday, she said.

“There was nothing to suggest anyone was injured or anything like that.”

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand crew from Willowbank Station was called to the street about 3.15am, to extinguish a couch fire.

The police spokeswoman said the incident was just another instance of “good old-fashioned partying gone feral”.