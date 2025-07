The woman was on her way to another school when she was stopped.

A 47-year-old woman has been caught driving multiple children home from school while allegedly nearly four times the legal alcohol limit.

Police stopped the woman on South Rd in Dunedin at 3.20pm on Friday.

She caught the attention of police while allegedly driving at 47km/h in a 30km/h zone near a school during afternoon pick-up hours.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the intoxicated woman was on her way to another school when she was stopped.

“She said she was on her way to pick up some more kids,” Bond said.