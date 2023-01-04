Officers found the teenager was driving with her mother. Photo / NZME

A Dunedin woman who thought she was over the limit got her 14-year-old daughter to be her sober driver.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were conducting checkpoints in Gordon Rd in Mosgiel on Sunday.

About 7.10pm, officers found the teenager was driving with her mother, who believed she was over the legal alcohol limit.

The mother recorded a breath alcohol reading of less than 250mcg [the legal adult limit], so she drove home, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The incident served as a reminder that drivers needed to make a decision about either drinking or driving.

“Don’t do both,” Snr Sgt Bond said.

There were many alternative transport options for people consuming alcohol, including taxis, Ubers, buses, walking or appropriately licensed sober drivers.

A report of concern had been made regarding the child driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.