Police at the scene in Tainui Rd, Dunedin on May 18. Photo / Linda Robertson

A 61-year-old Dunedin woman has pleaded guilty to murder after stabbing her partner 22 times while he was in the bath.

Her partner returned home to their Tainui address at 4.30pm on May 18 this year and less than 45 minutes later he was dead after being stabbed 22 times.

The victim suffered fatal stab wounds to his lungs, liver and left subclavian artery.

At 5.15pm, the woman sent a message to a family member telling them, “I love you guys, I’m sorry for what I’ve done.”

The woman pleaded guilty at the High Court this morning.

Her name and occupation remain suppressed and she is set to appear for sentencing on October 4.



