Dunedin police had another busy weekend, dealing with drink drivers. Photo / Getty Images

Dunedin police had another busy weekend, dealing with drink drivers. Photo / Getty Images

Dunedin police had another busy weekend, dealing with drink drivers.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving and excess breath alcohol after running a red light in-front of Dunedin police.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the driver was stopped by officers a short distance away in George St, about 5pm yesterday, and he recorded a breath alcohol level of 600mcg.

Earlier in the day, at 4.30am, a 17-year-old man was found by police, in a vehicle parked across a driveway in McGeorge St, Mornington.

Snr Sgt Bond said police were looking for the vehicle following complaints about the way it was being driven.

The driver recorded a breath alcohol level of 567mcg and has been charged with excess breath alcohol.

Senior sergeant Greg Brown, Hastings police, pictured with a passive breath tester. Photo / Duncan Brown

At 12.30am yesterday, a 22-year-old woman was stopped at a police checkpoint in South Rd, where she recorded a breath alcohol level of 728mcg.

She too has been charged with excess breath alcohol.

On Saturday, a 19-year-old man was signalled to stop by police about 4.23am, but he fled, driving up the wrong side of London St at about 110km/h.

Snr Sgt Bond said police did not pursue the vehicle.

Instead, officers made inquiries and located the driver a short time later as he was returning to a York Pl property.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 824mcg and was charged with aggravated failure to stop, dangerous driving, and excess breath alcohol.

At 1.23am, a vehicle was stopped by police after it was clocked travelling at 80km/h in George St’s 50km/h speed zone.

Snr Sgt Bond said when stopped, the 19-year-old driver stated: ‘’I’m over the limit, I have drunk 18 Coronas’'.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 965mcg. He had his licence suspended for 28 days and has been charged with having excess breath alcohol.

At 12.50am, a 24-year-old man was stopped by police in Oxford St, South Dunedin, after ‘’acting suspiciously’' and ‘’driving at low speed’'.

The driver was under the influence of alcohol, and recorded a breath alcohol level of 802mcg.

He then elected to have a blood alcohol test. Results are pending.

In the meantime, he has been forbidden to drive.