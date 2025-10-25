Advertisement
New Zealand

Dunedin teen arrested over online bomb threat to Kilbirnie Masjid

Joseph Los'e
Kaupapa Māori Editor·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read

The Kilbirnie Masjid was allegedly threatened on Thursday. Photo/ Facebook

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Dunedin in relation to a bomb threat aimed at a Wellington mosque.

Police said the threat was made against the Kilbirnie Masjid on Thursday.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested and taken into custody in Dunedin this evening (Saturday), in relation to a

Save