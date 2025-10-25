A note from the Wellington Islamic Centre said the threat was made online and “specified the exact address of the Kilbirnie Masjid”.
“Police have the situation well in control and are now actively tracking and tracing the source of the threat.
“All the other mosques and Islamic centres in Wellington have been advised of the threat.”
The Federation of the Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) advocacy chairman Abdur Razzaq told the Herald the mosque regularly receives threats.
“This type of threat has happened before. In each case, the Police has taken them very seriously.”
He sent a further note out following confirmation of the arrest.
“We thank the Police team for the excellent work to bring this sad saga to a close within such a short time. Our appreciation also for the Police national coordination and liaison for keeping us informed at all stages.
“As a consequence of this arrest, the normal activities of the Wellington Islamic Centre (Kilbirnie Masjid) shall resume.”
Inspector Renée Perkins, Acting Wellington District Commander yesterday said: “On 23 October, Police received a report of a threat towards a place of worship in the Wellington area.
“An investigation is under way, however we want to reassure the community that at this stage there is no immediate known threat.
“Police are speaking with community representatives and keeping them updated while the investigation continues.
“While the investigation is ongoing, Police are conducting reassurance patrols in the area.”