The Kilbirnie Masjid was allegedly threatened on Thursday. Photo/ Facebook

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Dunedin in relation to a bomb threat aimed at a Wellington mosque.

Police said the threat was made against the Kilbirnie Masjid on Thursday.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested and taken into custody in Dunedin this evening (Saturday), in relation to a threat towards a place of worship in the Wellington area,” a police spokesperson said this morning.

“He is assisting Police with enquiries. Charges are yet to be confirmed.”

The mosque had suspended all activities while the threat was investigated.