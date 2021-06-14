Dunedin supermarket attack 'changed our lives forever' - seriously injured couple

Police forensics staff inside Dunedin Central Countdown on May 11. Photo / Getty Images

A couple who were stabbed as they tried to stop an attack at a Dunedin supermarket says the incident changed their lives forever.

Vanessa Andrews and Jorge Fuenzalida were both badly injured in a stabbing at Countdown Dunedin Central last month.

In a statement released via police, they said what happened that day was still very much on their minds.

"We try to help people where we can, and that day we heard people in distress. During the process we both got badly injured."

They did not wish to provide more details as the case was still before the courts, but said it had changed their lives forever.

"We still have a long way to recover, but we are getting there one day at a time; with some good days and some not so good days."

They thanked those who were involved in the response to the stabbing, from supermarket staff to police, St John, and the staff at Dunedin Hospital.

Fuenzalida is a prison guard at Otago Corrections Facility.

"We would also like to express our thanks to all the staff at Otago Corrections Facility for their ongoing support.

"From the beginning they have been outstanding."