There was unfortunately a crash at the Dunedin Speedway on Friday night.

A wild crash has shocked racegoers at Dunedin’s speedway as one car catapulted into the sky and over a safety fence into the public viewing area.

Video of the crash shows cars making contact during a streetstocks race at the Beachlands Speedway last night.

As the racing field swings around the speedway’s curve one of the streetstocks begins to roll multiple times on its side until it slams into the safety fence.

Meanwhile, a second car speeds into the first as it is rolling and is pitched straight into the air before clipping the top of the safety fence and landing among the crowd where it comes to a rest on its roof.

Luckily the public viewing area was not crowded and the car didn’t hit anyone, but fans can be seen dashing away from the wreckage in fright afterwards.

One group can be seen on video to have a lucky miss as they walk along without watching the track and have the car that clears the safety fence appear to land just in front of them.

Beachlands Speedway president Matt Stewart said thankfully no one was hurt in the “freak accident”.

“The drivers were OK and no one from the public was hurt,” he said.

He said he cannot say too much about the incident as it will now be subject to a review by Speedway New Zealand.

However, he said nothing was wrong with the track conditions.

“It was was a contact class, two cars made contact, one rolled over, the other doubled over it which sling-shotted it, it was nothing to do with the track,” he said.

A video of the crash posted to social media had Dunedin locals posting in amazement.

“Holy crap. So glad no one was hurt”, one user wrote, while another said: “Wow that’s a crash and a half”.