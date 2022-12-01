Voyager 2022 media awards
New Zealand

‘Dunedin sound’ musician Hamish Kilgour missing

Otago Daily Times
By Oscar Francis
Police and Hamish Kilgour’s family and friends have concerns for his wellbeing. Photo / NZ Police

A musician who became synonymous with the ‘Dunedin sound’ music scene has gone missing, Canterbury police say.

Hamish Kilgour was last seen at the Palms Shopping Mall in Christchurch on Sunday, police said in a Facebook post.

Kilgour is known for co-founding Dunedin band The Clean in 1978, which became prominent as part of the Flying Nun label.

Police and Kilgour’s family and friends have concerns for his wellbeing, the post said.

Anyone with information on Kilgour’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 105 or online and quote file number 221128/8475.

