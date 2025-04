A person is in a critical condition after a crash involving a van towing a trailer. Photo / Tania Whyte

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A person is in a critical condition after a crash involving a van towing a trailer. Photo / Tania Whyte

A scooter rider is in critical condition following a collision at a busy South Island intersection this afternoon.

The crash, involving a scooter and a van towing a trailer, happened at the intersection of Cargill and Stuart St.

The police said they were called to the incident at about 1pm.

Hato Hone St John said one patient, in a critical condition, has been transported to Dunedin Hospital.