Dunedin protest becomes heated as teen blocks petrol cars

The driver apologised to the teen after police were called. Photo / ODT

Petrol powered vehicles were blocked from a St Clair car park as a climate change protest became heated yesterday.

Police were called to an altercation between a 14-year-old climate change protester and a motorist at the Esplanade at 10.20am.

The teenage demonstrator had blocked the entrance of the car park and said they would only allow hybrid and electric vehicles to access the facility.

A driver who was denied access verbally abused the teenager, who reported to police that they felt threatened by the driver's behaviour.

A police spokesman said the driver apologised for their actions to the protester after officers attended the scene.

Police also advised the youth about more appropriate places to protest in the future so they do not block public roads.