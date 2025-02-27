Aged care CPR debate, Auckland's St James Theatre gets funding, Andrew Tate leaves Romania, and Gene Hackman passes away. Stay updated with the latest news.

Dunedin police urge parents to be aware of online risks after a man was sentenced for deceiving children.

Detective Sergeant Reece Munro praised victims' bravery in assisting the prosecution.

Police advise parents to supervise online activity and educate children about online dangers.

Police are urging parents to be aware of the potential risks facing young people online after the sentencing of a 23-year-old man who posed as a young person online to deceive children into sending sexualised content.

The man was sentenced on February 21 to three years’ imprisonment.

Detective Sergeant Reece Munro, of Dunedin, said police were able to hold the offending to account thanks to the help of the victims.

“The strength and bravery from these victims who came forward to assist in the prosecution of this offender cannot be overstated.