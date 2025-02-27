Dunedin police urge parents to be aware of online risks after a man was sentenced for deceiving children.
Detective Sergeant Reece Munro praised victims' bravery in assisting the prosecution.
Police advise parents to supervise online activity and educate children about online dangers.
Police are urging parents to be aware of the potential risks facing young people online after the sentencing of a 23-year-old man who posed as a young person online to deceive children into sending sexualised content.
The man was sentenced on February 21 to three years’ imprisonment.
Detective Sergeant Reece Munro, of Dunedin, said police were able to hold the offending to account thanks to the help of the victims.
“The strength and bravery from these victims who came forward to assist in the prosecution of this offender cannot be overstated.
“Unfortunately, this sentencing serves as a reminder that this offending continues and we urge parents to ensure they take the appropriate steps in keeping their kids safe online.
“We want parents to be alert of the possible risks, but not alarmed.”
Police encouraged parents and caregivers to educate themselves on the topic, so they could have open and regular conversations with their young people about the dangers online.
“This is the most important tip we can give to ensure parents can promote healthy online habits and can verify who their children are communicating with and befriending online,” police said in a statement today.
Supervision is essential. This means knowing what your children are doing online, who they are interacting with, and what platforms, apps or games they are using.
Check privacy settings. Police recommend parents and caregivers research and understand app settings, including privacy settings. This can include turning off location settings, setting profiles to private or turning off chat functions.
Long-term impact. Offenders will often use tactics such as fear or shame to manipulate young people and make them feel alienated or trapped, as if they cannot escape the situation. These situations can be distressing and can have long-term impacts and need to be addressed appropriately.
Report suspicious behaviour. Make a report and seek help and support.
For victims:
Stop talking to the offender and avoid sending any more images or videos – even if they are threatening you. Once you have complied with their demands, there is nothing preventing them from targeting you again.
Save all the online chat, immediately take screenshots. This is important for making a report to the police – we need all the evidence you can gather.
Report the content and person’s profile to the platform and request the content is removed.
Block the profile.
Where to report offending:
To report any offending to police, call 111 in an emergency; for non-emergencies, online at 105.police.govt.nz clicking “Make a Report” or by calling 105.
If you would like advice and support from Netsafe, text “Netsafe” to 4282 or call for free on 0508 NETSAFE (0508 638 723).