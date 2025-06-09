Her car left the road, crashed through a fence, and came to rest in a ditch.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment or a $10,000 fine.
O’Siah, described on a Givealittle page as a “bright, loving, and adventurous little boy,” was killed in the crash.
The Givealittle page set up in the days following the incident raised more than $10,000 to support the grieving family, with funds going toward a headstone and general support.
According to the page, the money would be managed by Prasad’s eldest daughter.
“During this heartbreaking time, we are reaching out for support to help O’Siah’s family (including his mum Sangita),” the fundraising post said.
“No parent should have to face this pain alone.”
O’Siah was remembered as a child who “filled every room with joy” and “loved exploring the outdoors, making memories with his family, and sharing his beautiful smile with everyone around him”.
Ben Tomsett is a multimedia journalist based in Dunedin. He joined the Herald in 2023.