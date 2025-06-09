O’Siah Prasad was remembered as a bright, loving and adventurous 7-year-old. Photo / Supplied

O’Siah Prasad was remembered as a bright, loving and adventurous 7-year-old. Photo / Supplied

The mother of a 7-year-old boy killed in a crash in March has appeared in court this morning for a charge of careless driving causing death while under the influence of drink or drugs.

Sangita Prasad, 47, appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning, having been accused of causing the death of her son, O’Siah Prasad, after a crash on Owaka Valley Rd on March 23.

Prasad’s counsel Deborah Henderson told the court further investigations were expected, and recommended the court deem Prasad not guilty.

Prasad was remanded on bail with conditions including that she reside at a Fairfield address, not drive, and not possess illicit drugs, until August 1 for a case review hearing.

Police allege the crash happened after Prasad had used methamphetamine before driving.