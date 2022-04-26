A large emergency service presence attended the scene at accommodation units near the intersection with Brockville Rd last month. Photo / Peter McIntosh

A large emergency service presence attended the scene at accommodation units near the intersection with Brockville Rd last month. Photo / Peter McIntosh

A Dunedin man who allegedly stabbed someone and prompted an armed offenders squad callout has admitted threatening to kill.

Paul Edward Brewer, 59, appeared before the Dunedin District Court by video link this morning also facing the more serious charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, to which he pleaded not guilty.

On March 26 this year, emergency services including five marked police vehicles, a mufti police vehicle and an ambulance were at accommodation units near the intersection of Kaikorai Valley Rd and Brockville Rd where a man suffered moderate injuries and received medical treatment for a wound to his arm, police said at the time.

Brewer will be back in court in June.

The wounding charge carries a maximum prison term of 14 years.