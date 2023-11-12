A Dunedin man stole the bladeless fans while waving a suspected firearm. Photo / George Heard

As temperatures climbed at the weekend, a Dunedin man entered a central city commercial store to steal bladeless fans, presenting what appeared to be a gun when confronted.

Staff confronted the man as he was attempting to leave the store with a pair of the fans underarm, he then brandished the suspected firearm, pointing it in the air.

The bladeless fans have a value of $600 each.

Dunedin police Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to the store at 11.20am on Saturday.

As a result, police made inquiries and located a 28-year-old man.

Also at the weekend, Bond said police arrested a 16-year-old drunk-driving a moped at 1am on Saturday morning near Queen’s Gardens.

Bond said the youth was stopped by police at Cumberland St after weaving in and out of traffic on the moped and subsequently blew a breath alcohol of 663mcg.

He was also carrying a 15-year-old passenger who was not wearing a helmet.

Bond said police would be following-up with the 16-year-old.

A search warrant was subsequently executed at his address, and police recovered two imitation firearms.

Bond said the man was due to appear in in the Dunedin District Court on Monday morning charged with aggravated robbery and historical thefts.