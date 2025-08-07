Advertisement
Dunedin man pleads guilty after partner’s fatal fall during argument

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Andrew Mercer pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the Dunedin High Court on Friday. Photo / George Heard

A Dunedin man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter following the death of his partner who fell from a moving trailer earlier this year.

Andrew John Mercer, 32, appeared before Justice Rob Osborne in the Dunedin High Court this morning, where he was formally convicted of manslaughter and refusing to undergo

