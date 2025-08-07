Mercer passed a roadside alcohol breath test but refused a compulsory impairment test after officers observed signs of drug use.
Justice Rob Osborne noted the Crown would offer no evidence on a separate charge of failing to comply with computer search obligations.
A fourth charge of reckless driving causing injury was also dropped.
Mercer will be sentenced in Dunedin on December 5.
The court heard Mercer has suffered severe psychological distress and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) stemming from the incident.
Despite the “likelihood of a sentence of imprisonment being imposed”, Justice Osborne allowed Mercer to remain on bail due to the seriousness of his mental health condition and the ongoing treatment he is receiving.