The Dunedin District Court. Photo / ODT

Just hours after being released following a lengthy prison term, a North Taieri man was back behind bars after going “berserk”, a court has heard.

Simon Richard Hughes, 35, appeared in the Dunedin District Court last week where he was jailed for three months after pleading guilty to two wilful damage charges.

The court was told Hughes got out of jail on November 15 but by 12.30am the following morning, police were called to his residence.

“For unknown reasons”, the defendant had decided to trash the property — a facility specifically for released inmates.

Court documents detailed the scale of the rampage.

Hughes had damaged a television, a fridge, a microwave, a barbecue, pot plants, furniture, walls and windows, the court heard. Police found him in the lounge but his arrest did not end the carnage.

In the back of the patrol car, the defendant stomped and kicked the radiator outlet.

Counsel Libby Hadlow said in her client’s own words, he “went nuts”.

She said he was now taking medication while in custody.

Judge Kevin Phillips said Hughes had gone “berserk” and noted he had several previous similar convictions.

In 2016 Stuff reported another court case involving odd behaviour by the defendant.

On that occasion he had pleaded guilty to stealing a salad and a raft of other charges when he created a scene in court, making finger-pistol gestures and singing the US national anthem.