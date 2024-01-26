Former Cabinet minister Kiri Allan opens up on her night of shame, marine heatwave pushes temperatures up and how kiwifruit could benefit your mental health in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / Supplied / NZHerald

A Dunedin man unhappy about being searched during an early-morning arrest punched and tried to strangle an officer, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a house in Fitzroy St at 12.10am today after a man refused to leave when the owner asked him to.

When officers arrived, they found the 27-year-old, who was wanted for arrest on other matters, and escorted him to the police car.

Outside, he became aggressive when searched by the arresting officer and punched him in the face, before grabbing him by the throat and trying to strangle him, Bond said.

The man was taken to the ground by police but continued to throttle the officer, it is alleged.

The officer managed to get himself free and overcome the man, who was then taken into custody.

He was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, resisting arrest and breaching a protection order.

He was due to appear in the Dunedin District Court today.

Bond said the assaulted officer was fine and recovering at home with no injuries.

