Dunedin police charged a man with assault, disorderly behaviour and offensive behaviour likely to cause violence. Photo / Bevan Conley

Dunedin police charged a man with assault, disorderly behaviour and offensive behaviour likely to cause violence. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Dunedin man has been arrested after allegedly punching a mechanic in the face, fleeing on a bicycle and causing a ruckus in town, police say.

Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said police responded to reports of a 41-year-old causing disruptions in a Bond St automotive store about 10.30am on Wednesday.

The man, who was rambling nonsensically, punched a mechanic in the face, Turner said.

He fled on a bicycle and caused a ''ruckus'' in town.

Police caught up with the man at Bargain Chemist in George St, where he was arrested.

The man was charged with assault, disorderly behaviour and offensive behaviour likely to cause violence.