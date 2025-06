Firefighters were called to the house fire just before 3am. Photo / NZ Herald

Three people have been taken to hospital after a “significant” house fire in Dunedin early this morning, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson says.

They were called to the fire at a house on Allandale Rd in the suburb of St Clair just before 3am.

“A number of people were evacuated from the building, with three people taken to hospital.”

More than two dozen firefighters were battling the fire at its peak, the spokesperson said.