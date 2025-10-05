Advertisement
Dunedin homicide: Man charged with murder after body found at North Dunedin

Ben Tomsett
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
Dunedin police received reports of a sudden death at a property on Great King St on Friday afternoon. A man has now been charged with murder. Photo / Ben Tomsett

A man has been charged with murder after a body was found in Dunedin on Friday.

Detective Inspector Shona Low, Crime Manager Southern District, said police received reports of a sudden death at a property on Great King St about 2pm and found a 36-year-old man deceased at the scene.

