Dunedin police received reports of a sudden death at a property on Great King St on Friday afternoon. A man has now been charged with murder. Photo / Ben Tomsett
A man has been charged with murder after a body was found in Dunedin on Friday.
Detective Inspector Shona Low, Crime Manager Southern District, said police received reports of a sudden death at a property on Great King St about 2pm and found a 36-year-old man deceased at the scene.
A man has now been charged and will appear at Dunedin District Court this morning, charged with murder.
A neighbour told the Herald they were at home Friday afternoon when they heard what they believed was a man’s scream.