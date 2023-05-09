Body of missing student recovered from caves, what’s in store weather-wise after another day of heavy rain and why the government could change the law for the Rugby World Cup in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A Dunedin man claims he was in the “wrong place at the wrong time” after an attempted home invasion ended with him being confronted with a baseball bat.

At 10.30am on October 3 last year, Kereopa Hune, 35, and an associate went to a South Rd address and attempted to force their way through the front door, the Dunedin District Court heard this week.

After two victims inside the home managed to push the door closed, Hune’s associate threw a pot plant through the window.

A man and a woman confronted the duo, telling them to leave.

Armed with a baseball bat, the male victim swung at the men, before dropping the weapon.

A fight broke out; Hune took the man to the ground, securing him in a choke-hold.

After punching and kicking him, Hune bit his index finger, causing “severe” damage, before landing a final kick to his head.

Hune lost a tooth and received a number of injuries as a result of the altercation, the court heard.

“I certainly acknowledge you were presented with someone who had a bat,” Judge David Robinson said.

“You characterise this as an excessive self-defence situation. But these offences are ... a continuation of your violent and persistent offending.”

Hune has an extensive criminal history including firearms convictions, but claimed he was simply “in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

“You say you entered the address to receive your cap from the property. I don’t think that is what happened at all,” Judge Robinson said.

The defendant pleaded guilty to injuring with intent to injure and unlawfully being on a property. His associate is yet to be sentenced.

“I accept you bare no responsibility for your [associate’s] conduct,” the judge said.

“You are not solely responsible.”

Hune was sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment and due to time already served, will most likely be released over the next couple of months.

Judge Robinson encouraged Hune to make the most of pathways offered by Corrections to lower his risk of reoffending: “The reality is Mr Hune, unless you work with Probation, we will be seeing you in court more and more.”

