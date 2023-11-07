Police have made a public appeal for sightings of Mei Han Chong, The Electoral Commission launches full check for errors, Northern Hawke’s Bay hit with heavy flooding and leaders arrive for the annual Pacific Islands forum. Video / Lydia Lewis / Corey Fleming / RNZ

A 6-year-old Dunedin girl can thank her school bag for possibly saving her life after she was hit by a car and dragged about 60m along the road.

A member of the child’s family told the Otago Daily Times that after the child was let out of Andersons Bay Primary School last Thursday afternoon, she saw her mother across the other side of Jeffery St and ran towards her.

A driver failed to see the girl and ran into her.

The girl was dragged along on the road for about 60m, the car driver unaware of what had happened.

The girl’s mother raced to get the attention of the driver, who then stopped.

The girl suffered bad grazing on her right side and hands, but her plight could have been a lot worse had it not been for her school bag.

While being dragged, the girl’s bag twisted around her and got lodged between her head and the road, potentially saving her life.

Andersons Bay School principal Pauline Simpson said the girl had recovered well and was back at school yesterday.

She was grateful for everyone who came to the girl’s aid.

“This happened outside of school and lots of parents were there and assisted, including people who weren’t even school parents.

“The ambulance staff were great and the police were great.

“We are very lucky to have such a supportive community here.”

In response to the accident, the school would be holding two days of road safety lessons with the help of police.

The police education constable would be at the school tomorrow and Friday.

Simpson also said the lessons did not end at school, and road safety needed to involve ongoing coaching.

“It’s not just outside of school.

“It’s in the carpark, by the beach, wherever there is a proximity to vehicles.

“Road safety is so important.

“Our parents have been great at that this week. Parents and grandparents who are crossing outside the school are doing a lot of coaching about ‘stop, look and listen’.”

The speed limit in Jeffrey St was now 30km/h, a change that only came through about four to five weeks ago.

“The council has made it a 30km/h zone. We are very grateful for that.

“The speed limit being lower must have helped that child last Thursday,” Simpson said.