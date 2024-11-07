The man appeared in the Dunedin District Court on nine charges. Photo / George Heard

A figure of Dunedin’s entertainment scene was in court this morning on a raft of charges, including soliciting sex from a minor.

The man, who has interim name suppression, appeared in the Dunedin District Court on nine charges, including the supply and possession of methamphetamine, receiving sexual services from a person then aged 15, and paying them for sex.

The initial charges, stemming from an arrest in August, allege the man arranged for a 15-year-old to provide him with commercial sexual services.

He also faces three counts of receiving such services from the girl.

The alleged offences occurred between April 2023 and August this year.