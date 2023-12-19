An early-morning driver who crashed into a wall in Dunedin blew three times the legal alcohol limit, police say.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to Forfar St in Maryhill at 7.25am today.
A 40-year-old man had crashed into a wall while out for an early drive.
He blew a recorded reading of 762 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, which is three times the legal limit of 250mcg.
The man had a no-alcohol condition on his licence already, Bond said.
He was arrested and faces charges of drink-driving and driving contrary to the conditions of a zero-alcohol licence.
St John and Fire and Emergency NZ also attended the crash but there were no reported injuries.
The street remained closed while emergency services worked.