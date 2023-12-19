Chris Bishop announces independent review of Kāinga Ora, New Zealand's fifth Covid wave may not have peaked and questions are raised over how Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will get to Sydney tomorrow. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald

An early-morning driver who crashed into a wall in Dunedin blew three times the legal alcohol limit, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to Forfar St in Maryhill at 7.25am today.

A 40-year-old man had crashed into a wall while out for an early drive.

He blew a recorded reading of 762 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, which is three times the legal limit of 250mcg.

The man had a no-alcohol condition on his licence already, Bond said.

He was arrested and faces charges of drink-driving and driving contrary to the conditions of a zero-alcohol licence.

St John and Fire and Emergency NZ also attended the crash but there were no reported injuries.

The street remained closed while emergency services worked.

