Dunedin court hears closing arguments in case of prominent sportsman accused of injuring baby

RNZ
4 mins to read

A Dunedin sportsman is accused of breaking his baby’s ribs in a moment of frustration. Photo / by George Heard

By Tess Brunton of RNZ

Warning – this story contains details of family violence.

A prominent sportsman broke a baby’s ribs and collarbone by recklessly squeezing him in “pure frustration” after the little boy failed to settle, a Dunedin court has heard.

The man, who has

