Dunedin Countdown set to reopen after no rats trapped overnight

Countdown Dunedin South is set to reopen on Sunday after no rats were caught in the store overnight.

A Woolworths spokesman said if the trend continued, the store would be able to reopen as planned on Sunday.

“There were no sightings or captures of rats overnight at our Countdown Dunedin South store. If there are no further sightings or captures, the store will re-open on Sunday.”

The supermarket has been closed for the past two weeks after staff raised concerns about a rodent problem.

In that time, 23 rats were caught.

The Ministry for Primary Industries says it will be keeping a close eye on Countdown Dunedin South even after it reopens.

Woolworths director of stores Jason Stockhill said staff had been given updated food safety procedure training and managers had visited stores nationwide.

“It’s important that both ourselves and MPI are confident before we reopen to the community.”