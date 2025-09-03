Advertisement
Dunedin community mourns death of man who knitted 1000 pairs of booties for newborn babies

Vera Alves
By
NZ Herald Planning Editor and Herald on Sunday columnist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Jim Trainor, who has died aged 83, knitted 1000 pairs of booties for newborn babies in Dunedin. Photo / Pregnancy Help Ōtepoti Dunedin/Facebook

The Ōtepoti Dunedin community is mourning the loss of a beloved volunteer who spent the last few years of his life making sure newborn babies were kept warm and cosy.

Jim Trainor, 83, knitted 1000 pairs of booties for newborn babies, and has been hailed a community hero by those

