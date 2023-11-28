The new Government gets set for its first cabinet meeting, was Black Friday a hit or miss for retailers? And the truce in Gaza gets extended in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

An emotionally charged public forum saw Dunedin city councillors vote to fly the New Zealand flag at half-mast tomorrow as a visible symbol of suffering and conflict experienced by both sides of the conflict in Gaza.

The move came as an amendment to a previous motion from councillor Marie Laufiso that would have seen the council fly the Palestinian flag from the mayoral balcony, as well as other Dunedin city buildings, and follow the lead of Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger in calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The flag will be flown tomorrow, on the United Nations International Day of Solidarity for supporting the Palestinian people.

Members of the public gallery at the Dunedin City Council meeting on Tuesday. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Councillors voted 12-2 to call for a ceasefire and 12-2 to fly the New Zealand flag at half-mast, with councillors Lee Vandervis and Bill Acklin being against both motions.

The meeting began with a reading from the dean of St Paul’s Cathedral, the Very Rev Tony Curtis, who acknowledged the high emotions of the day and led the chamber in a moment of silence.

“This day will be hard for many of us, but it will be harder for those in Gaza and Israel and those around the world who are mourning children, parents and whānau lost to violence and hate,” he said.

Hundreds of protesters have gathered in Dunedin for seven consecutive weekends to call for a ceasefire in Palestine. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Seven members of the public spoke during the public forum.

Pastor Nigel Woodley, of the Flaxmere Christian Fellowship, said it would be insensitive to fly the Palestinian flag, as it might represent “terrorism” to many in the Jewish community.

“You cannot blame Israel for a war that Hamas started.”

He also said it would be premature to call for a ceasefire until all hostages were released.

“I don’t think it takes a rocket scientist to recognise that Israel has to eliminate an existential threat.”

Councillor Steve Walker said the council was not supporting Hamas, but showing solidarity for those in Palestine.

He asked Woodley if innocent mothers and children would not benefit from a ceasefire in Gaza. Woodley agreed they would.

Yana Greenman introduced herself as a family member of Holocaust survivors and a speaker on behalf of the New Zealand Friends of Israel Association.

Yana Greenman addressed the public forum. Photo / Ben Tomsett

She said the past six weeks were mostly full of grief and worry about families and friends both in New Zealand and in Israel.

“The feeling of safety here in Dunedin has deteriorated significantly for us and for many Jews and Israelis here.

“We don’t feel safe to say that we’re from Israel. We are really worried for the wellbeing of our children in the schools.”

She said it would not be appropriate for the council to fly one flag over another at this time, as for some a flag might symbolise one thing while for others it symbolised war and terror.

Responding to questions from Walker, she said it was not the city council’s job to deal with international issues such as this.

Rula Abu-Safieh Talahma introduced herself as a Palestinian-Kiwi and a longtime resident of Dunedin.

She said she supported the motion to fly the Palestinian flag as her people were grieving at the constant stream of images from her former home.

“When my children ask me in a few years from now, on which side of history did our city stand, I can look them in the eye and say proudly that they were on the right side, they called for a permanent ceasefire.”

Rula Abu-Safieh Talahma supported calls for permanent ceasefire. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Several councillors acknowledged the large number of emails they had received since the motion was publicly notified, highlighting the varied and emotional public response.

Andrew Whiley said he received hundreds of emails from passionate advocates for both sides.

He said this was the most challenging and emotional issue had had dealt with in his 10 years on the council.

Walker said he had marched every Saturday with hundreds of others calling for peace.

He said it was not about taking sides but standing for peace. He would be supportive of flying the Israeli flag on Yom Kippur, Rosh Hashanah, Sukkot and other days the Jewish community deemed fitting.

Vandervis said he was disappointed in Mayor Jules Radich for allowing the motion and it was “an arrogant presumption that our council can have any influence on the war”.

“I won’t be voting on either of these on the basis that we shouldn’t be involved.”

Acklin echoed those comments, saying flying one flag as initially motioned was putting the council in a position it should not be in.

He also disagreed with the amendment to fly the New Zealand flag at half-mast, saying it was “nothing but saving face for the mover and seconder of this ridiculous motion”.