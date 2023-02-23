Dunedin City Council looking at investing in more school swimming pools

When the new Mosgiel pool, Te Puna o Whakaehu, opens this year the Dunedin City Council will be operating two year-round pools and two seasonal pools. Photo / ODT

When the new Mosgiel pool, Te Puna o Whakaehu, opens this year the Dunedin City Council will be operating two year-round pools and two seasonal pools. Photo / ODT

The Dunedin City Council is to look into the possibility of helping to invest in some school swimming pools.

Perceived advantages include easing demand on Moana Pool and enabling some schools to provide year-round facilities for learn-to-swim classes and improved access for pupils of nearby schools without pools.

Exploring potential for “co-investment” follows a review of aquatic facilities.

Dunedin has enough pool space to comfortably meet national guidelines, but it has greater reliance than some parts of New Zealand on school and community pools.

That will remain the case even when the new Mosgiel pool, Te Puna o Whakaehu, opens this year.

Demand for pool use is strong and school pools are ageing, prompting the council to decide it should consider strategic investment.

“Based on future demand projections, there would be a longer-term benefit of locating increased junior-based, learn-to-swim activity within the school pools to free up pool space at the council facilities, which are the only pools currently suitable for older-adult use,” council staff said in a report’s executive summary.

At a council meeting yesterday, Councillor Christine Garey drew attention to drowning statistics and the importance of children learning to swim.

The council would investigate how it might partner financially with the Ministry of Education, school boards and private investors.

Deputy mayor Sophie Barker said the approach could enable the council to invest strategically.

Councillor Cherry Lucas was wary of raising expectations among schools.

Councillor Carmen Houlahan was worried about the ministry being allowed to get out of its funding responsibilities.