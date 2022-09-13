Lindsay Harper, 70, was jailed for 33 months for sexual abusing two children. Photo / NZME

A man who was labelled a predatory monster after he sexually abused two children will stay behind bars for at least another three months.

Lindsay Harper was jailed last September for two years, nine months after admitting a slew of sex and violence charges, that took place between 1975-1991.

The 70-year-old was said at the time of his sentencing to have expressed no remorse for the offending and he was assessed as a future risk to boys and girls.

During that sentencing one survivor, who was abused from the age of 3, spoke about how different her life could have been.

"After today, I hope I never think of you again. Goodbye, monster," she said.

Despite her leaving Dunedin, memories of Harper loomed and he proved impossible to evade.

"You always managed to show up somewhere strutting around like a king. Well, you're not. You're a monster and you always will be to me."

Harper became eligible, and applied for, parole in August. He has a statutory release date of June 2024.

A recently released Parole Board decision describes how there was previous sexual offending in 1993 and prior to that Harper also had two other convictions for sexually related offences.

A report presented to the board indicated he had completed some treatment when he was last imprisoned in 1993.

Parole Board panel convenor Neville Trendle said there were two matters that needed to be addressed before the board could consider Harper ready for release on parole, including the level of risk he presented.

"Harper's risk issues can be appropriately addressed by revisiting his safety plan."

"We request his case manager to assist Harper with that process subject to brief oversight by a psychologist if required."

The second was in regard to where he would stay when released.

His lawyer, Roger Eagles, said Harper initially had accommodation that would support him on parole as early as next month, but that is now not available until next year. He said there were other options available though asked to come before the board again in three months.

Trendle said it was unlikely electronic monitoring would be supported.

"Although he sought to persuade us that electronic monitoring of the address would render it a safe residence for him, it seems to us that proposal is unlikely to attract the support of Community Corrections. He would be well advised to work with his case manager to develop an alternative.

"Parole today is declined. Harper will be scheduled to return to the Board in three months."

Harper will remain on the Child Sex Offender Register.

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.​

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on:

• Text 4334 and they will respond

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.

Additional reporting ODT