Dump truck scorched as four vegetation fires take hold near Hastings

A dump truck has been scorched during a series of grass fires that took hold near Hastings on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were called to three vegetation fires on Carrick Rd, Twyford, about 7.36pm.

Police detectives were at the scene on Thursday morning.

Fire crews also attended another grass fire on Ormond Rd, Twyford, a short time later.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the grass fires on Carrick Rd, near the Ngaruroro River trail, spanned a distance of 30 metres by 20 metres.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a truck was burning inside the vegetation fire upon arrival.

The spokeswoman said it was yet to be determined whether the truck was the cause of the fire.

Three fire trucks and two tankers from Hastings attended the scene.

Firefighters extinguised the fire in two hours and four minutes and passed it onto police.

Police said they were notified of the four fires and will be making enquiries into the circumstances.

"I haven't had confirmation they're being treated as suspicious however," a police spokeswoman said.