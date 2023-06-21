Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Drury fatal crash: Motorway reopens, warnings of delays

NZ Herald
Quick Read
Thousands of Wellingtonians have their personal information released online, the clock is ticking to locate missing submersible and the Albany axe attacker retains name suppression until the end of the month in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / New Zealand Herald

Auckland’s Southern Motorway has re-opened this morning after being fully closed due to a fatal truck crash yesterday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has advised motorists to continue to expect delays on State Highway 1.

Both lanes between Drury and Papakura had opened to traffic in either direction at 5am.

Yesterday, emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the Bremner Rd overbridge near Drury at about 10.30am.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

One person died at the scene, police said.

The motorway was closed while the scene was cleared and damage to the overbridge was assessed.

A truck crash is threatening to close State Highway 1 near Drury. Photo / Supplied
A truck crash is threatening to close State Highway 1 near Drury. Photo / Supplied

Traffic continued to be diverted yesterday afternoon, police earlier said.

Waka Kotahi had advised motorists to use Great South Rd via Papakura or delay travel.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

“Avoid this area, or expect long delays.”


Latest from New Zealand