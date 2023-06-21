Auckland’s Southern Motorway has re-opened this morning after being fully closed due to a fatal truck crash yesterday.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has advised motorists to continue to expect delays on State Highway 1.
Both lanes between Drury and Papakura had opened to traffic in either direction at 5am.
Yesterday, emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the Bremner Rd overbridge near Drury at about 10.30am.
One person died at the scene, police said.
The motorway was closed while the scene was cleared and damage to the overbridge was assessed.
Traffic continued to be diverted yesterday afternoon, police earlier said.
Waka Kotahi had advised motorists to use Great South Rd via Papakura or delay travel.
“Avoid this area, or expect long delays.”