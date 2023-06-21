Thousands of Wellingtonians have their personal information released online, the clock is ticking to locate missing submersible and the Albany axe attacker retains name suppression until the end of the month in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / New Zealand Herald

Auckland’s Southern Motorway has re-opened this morning after being fully closed due to a fatal truck crash yesterday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has advised motorists to continue to expect delays on State Highway 1.

Both lanes between Drury and Papakura had opened to traffic in either direction at 5am.

FINAL UPDATE 5:40PM

Both lanes in each direction between Papakura and Drury are now OPEN. Continue to expect delays. Please be aware of further closures TONIGHT between 9pm and 5am. For more information please check the Highway Conditions Map here: https://t.co/xvJSs3lePw ^MS https://t.co/Oabu0J6UE6 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 21, 2023

Yesterday, emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the Bremner Rd overbridge near Drury at about 10.30am.

One person died at the scene, police said.

The motorway was closed while the scene was cleared and damage to the overbridge was assessed.

A truck crash is threatening to close State Highway 1 near Drury. Photo / Supplied

Traffic continued to be diverted yesterday afternoon, police earlier said.

Waka Kotahi had advised motorists to use Great South Rd via Papakura or delay travel.

“Avoid this area, or expect long delays.”



