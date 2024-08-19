Drunk drivers, assaults, and arrests: Dunedin police tackle weekend mayhem

At 8.05 am, a 34-year-old male was stopped at a checkpoint on Leith St and blew 546 mg.

He admitted to sleeping in his car before attempting to drive, Bond said.

At 8.55 am, police stopped an 18-year-old female driver on Victoria Road, who told police she had consumed six or seven drinks the night before.

She recorded a breath alcohol level of 258 mg.

Both individuals were summoned to appear at the Dunedin District Court.

Police encountered a parked vehicle at the Shore Street car park at 2.30 am, and found there to be an outstanding warrant for its owner who was then found asleep in the vehicle.

Upon being woken by police, he became aggressive and reversed his car towards the police vehicle. He then put the vehicle in drive, and the door was opened by police who requested he stop the vehicle.

The man was subsequently pepper-sprayed and arrested.

He was charged with trying to escape police custody, failing to remain stopped, and resisting arrest, and was due to appear in court Monday.

Earlier, at 11.05 pm on Saturday night, police responded to reports of disorder on Maitland Street, where an 18-year-old male attempted to drive under the influence.

When police arrived, the vehicle was attempting to leave the address. The driver recorded a breath alcohol level of 378 mg and was summoned to court.

At 10.25 pm, police patrolling Castle Street were dealing with an intoxicated man when they encountered a vehicle drifting around a corner.

The vehicle fishtailed and came to a stop near the parked police vehicle.

The 20-year-old driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and blew 1002 mg.

He was arrested for sustained loss of traction, and the vehicle was impounded.

The driver was bailed to appear in court at a later date.

On Saturday night, police responded to City Road for a medical event involving a heavily intoxicated woman, Bond said.

Upon police arrival, a 24-year-old man became abusive and allegedly started pushing and shoving officers.

The man resisted arrest and pushed two officers, grabbing one’s arm, and kneeing another in the groin.

He was charged with three counts of assaulting police and one of resisting arrest and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.



