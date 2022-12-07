High Court battle over ill baby over, the Government's plan for New Zealand’s youngest offenders and China relaxes Covid rules in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

High Court battle over ill baby over, the Government's plan for New Zealand’s youngest offenders and China relaxes Covid rules in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

At least three people were injured in a random attack on a Dannevirke home by a group of drunk teenagers, police say.

Dannevirke sergeant Gary McKernon said the teens did not appear to know the victims and police were now trying to piece together the events at the Tennyson St house over the weekend.

He said the group broke the windows of the house and then assaulted the occupants.

“The victims and teenagers do not appear to be known to each other,” he said.

McKernon said unofficial ‘crate day’ festivities could have played a part, and there were several offences related to drunkenness in the Tararua town on Saturday night.

Inquiries were continuing.







