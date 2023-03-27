Police have made arrests for dangerous road user behaviour and drug offending. Photo / NZME

Police have made arrests for dangerous road user behaviour and drug offending. Photo / NZME

Bay of Plenty police who have arrested three people for alleged dangerous behaviour on the roads and other offending say the local community is fed up with the antics.

A youth and a 29-year-old man were arrested and two motorbikes were seized from local properties.

The 29-year-old man was arrested on four charges of driving while disqualified and one of dangerous driving.

He is due to appear in Ōpōtiki District Court on Thursday.

The youth is facing a range of charges.

In recent weeks, police have seized four other motorbikes.

Rural response manager Senior Sergeant Richard Miller said “dangerous behaviour” on the roads, including riding without a helmet or the appropriate licence, had been a significant issue in the township.

Generally speaking, he said, “these riders have little regard for their own safety or that of other road users”.

“In some cases, they’re riding without the appropriate protection or training.

“We understand the community is fed up with this type of behaviour and we don’t want to see anyone seriously injured or killed.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Police also arrested a 38-year-old woman for obstructing police during a search warrant at another local address, relating to serious drug offending last Tuesday.

Small quantities of cannabis, GBL and methamphetamine were seized, along with electronic devices.

Miller said police were asking the Ōpōtiki community to keep their eyes and ears open for dangerous behaviour on the roads and any other suspicious activity.

Information can be provided online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or by calling 105.

Alternatively, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.



