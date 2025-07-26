Advertisement
Drug farmer built ‘wall-less’ structure on Waikato swamplands to harvest cannabis plot

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Huntly men Jason Evans and Jayson Woods were charged after police discovered their cannabis growing operation on the shores of Lake Waahi in Huntly. Photo / Google Maps

A drug farmer built a makeshift structure on the edge of a Waikato lake so he could row out and check on his cannabis plots, which he claims were at some point worth more than $200,000.

In March 2021, Jason Edward Evans, 46, spent about eight weeks building the “shanty”,

