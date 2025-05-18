They attributed this to the Government’s Road Policing Investment Programme, including a record number of breath and breath-screening tests conducted by police – more than four million in 2024. The numbers would suggest this effort has paid off.

The programme also includes roadside testing for drug-driving. In March, the Government passed legislation allowing police to conduct this testing. Australian states have been doing such testing for some time. The ministers said it was expected to be rolled out here this year.

The prospect has concerned some. The Greens and Te Pāti Māori opposed the bill, citing privacy concerns and potential impact on rangatahi (young) Māori. Meanwhile, medicinal cannabis users worry they’ll be penalised if they test positive despite no impairment.

Police said last month that operational discussions remained ongoing relating to a medical defence. “However, if a person is prescribed medicinal cannabis and they have a current and valid prescription and take their medicine as prescribed then it’s unlikely they’ll have breached the new drug-driving provisions.”

The Ministry of Transport says in 30% of road deaths, a driver was found to have drugs other than alcohol in their system. Before the new legislation, the ministry said on its website the law as it stood made it hard for police to carry out more tests that could deter drug-driving. “It is clear that we are not as effective as we could be in deterring drug-driving on our roads.”

Public concerns should be taken seriously and considered carefully, but it’s hard to argue against roadside drug testing when it’s clear it will save lives.

It’s also clear police need the resource and support to roll this out effectively – the success of the record number of breath tests is testament to that.

Sign up to the Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.