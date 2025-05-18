Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Drug-driving crackdown: Let’s do what it takes to make roads safer and save lives – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Transport Minister Chris Bishop (from left), Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell and Police Minister Mark Mitchell pictured at a Road Safety Awareness Week announcement. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Transport Minister Chris Bishop (from left), Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell and Police Minister Mark Mitchell pictured at a Road Safety Awareness Week announcement. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Editorial
  • Police released the names of 15 fatal crash victims leading into Road Safety Week, highlighting the road safety challenge.
  • The awareness week, co-ordinated by Brake, aims to inspire community action and promote safety messages.
  • Alcohol-related road deaths dropped significantly in 2024, attributed to increased breath and screening tests.

In a sobering precursor to this month’s Road Safety Week, police – in the space of two days – released the names of 15 fatal crash victims from incidents dating back to the end of January.

When you consider this is a mere fraction of the 121 road deaths from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand