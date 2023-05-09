Charges were laid against a gang member and a business couple in the Hastings District Court. Photo / NZME

Name suppression orders were granted after charges of participating in an organised criminal group were laid against several people in the Hastings District Court today.

Those charged included a business couple and a gang member.

The charges were laid following a police operation that targeted alleged drug dealing.

The gang member was charged with participating in an organised criminal group, money laundering and possessing methamphetamine and cannabis for supply.

Judge Gordon Matenga suppressed the man’s name until the end of the proceedings.

He also granted interim name suppression to the business couple, who were charged with being part of the organised criminal group, supplying cannabis and possessing ammunition.

The gang member is in custody and the couple were remanded on bail, all to appear again on June 22.



