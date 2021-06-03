Drivers urged to take extra care this Queen's Birthday long weekend

Heavy traffic northbound on State Highway 1 near Cambridge. Photo / Elizabeth Binning

Road users are being urged to take extra care this Queen's Birthday weekend with heavy rain forecast for the end of the long weekend.

"It's the last public holiday for some time so we are expecting higher traffic volumes, which when combined with wintry weather can make this holiday weekend potentially risky on the roads," Waka Kotahi Te Tai Tokerau journey manager Wayne Sharplin said.

"The room for mistakes is much smaller when conditions are reduced. Stopping distances can nearly double on wet roads."

Regardless of the weather, Sharplin said it's important to "make sure you drive to the weather conditions" and to "keep at least a four-second following distance between you and the vehicle in front".

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the upper North Island is set to be fine for a getaway, but the return trip home is likely to have travel delays due to rain.

Heavy rain moves up the west coast of the South Island on Saturday and stalls around the Nelson area for most of the long weekend.

Rain is likely to fall in the Canterbury area during the latter part of the long weekend although indications suggest the accumulations are looking small.

People are still advised to keep an eye out and plan ahead to keep safe, particularly those impacted by the flooding.

A holiday journeys traffic prediction tool is available online for all road users. It predicts traffic flow based on previous years' travel patterns.

Journey Planner will also be equipped with real-time travel information, traffic cameras, and updates on delays, roadworks and road closures.

NZ Police have partnered with Z Energy and 250 liquor stores across the country to spread the message of driving safely, urging drivers and drinkers to plan ahead and keep safe over the long weekend ahead.

Z Energy will be putting road safety messages on their coffee cup covers with messages like: Always wear your seatbelt, Slow Down Arrive Alive, and Drive without distraction.

Bottle stores are putting up poster messages which will include 'Get a ride from your mate's mum, probably in her PJs' and 'Plan your ride home before you head out'.

"Getting out in the community sharing prevention messages is a great way of minimising harm on the roads," director National Road Policing Centre Superintendent Steve Greally said.

Roadworks on Queen's Birthday weekend

All roadworks on State Highways in Northland, apart from weather-related and emergency works, will be on hold over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Temporary speed limits will remain in place as a safety precaution around several work sites on SH1 between Auckland and Whangārei.

SH1 through the Mangamuka Gorge will be open temporarily for light vehicles to help travellers get around the region. The road will we be opened between 8am and 6pm as a single-lane passage.

Convoys will leave regularly from each end of the work site, but road users are warned to expect some delays.

"We want everyone to get to and from their destinations safely. Unfortunately, last Queen's Birthday weekend there were three fatal crashes across the country. Make sure you check your vehicle before starting your journey, and drive to the conditions," Sharplin said.