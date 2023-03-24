Police are calling for witnesses to the incident last night. Photo / File

A driver needed hospital treatment after allegedly being struck in the head during a road range incident in Wellington.

Police said the scrap happened at 5pm on Friday on Ohiro Rd in Brooklyn.

Two drivers were involved in what appeared to be a road rage-related altercation, police said in a statement.

“During the altercation, one of the drivers allegedly struck the second driver in the head, causing injuries which required hospital treatment.”

Police believe there may be several people who witnessed the incident who they are yet to speak to, as Ohiro Rd is usually busy at the time it happened.

Anyone with information who can help police with their inquiries should contact them via the 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

People should reference file number 230324/4181.