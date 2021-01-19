Driver stable in hospital after truck plunges 50m down bank near Tangoio Falls

A truck driver, whose vehicle rolled several metres down a bank off State Highway 2 near Tangoio Falls, is in a stable condition. Photo / Supplied

A truck driver is in a stable condition in hospital after plunging 50-metres down a bank on State Highway 2 near Tangoio Falls on Tuesday night.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Tangoio Settlement Rd, about 25 kilometres north of Napier, at 6.59pm after receiving reports of a truck carrying a container which had rolled down a bank.

The driver, believed to be in his mid-30s, was initially trapped in his truck and removed by Fire and Emergency New Zealand crew who were also in attendance.

He was then flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital with moderate injuries by the Lowe Corporation Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter team.

Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust general manager Ian Wilmot said high winds were not a major challenge in the operation and it was "not too difficult in the gully".

The driver remained in a stable condition at Hawke's Bay Hospital, a hospital spokeswoman confirmed on Wednesday morning.

The truck has yet to recovered but is expected to be removed sometime on Wednesday.

Traffic management will likely be in place and the road down to one lane while it is lifted out.