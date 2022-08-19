Clayton Hammond has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed Matamata boxing Brett McNaught (pictured) on SH4, near Raetihi, on April 24 this year. Photo / Supplied

A driver involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist has pleaded guilty to a charge of careless use of a motor vehicle causing death.

On Sunday, April 24, Clayton Stephen Hammond was driving on State Highway 4, just south of Raetihi, when he pulled over in a gravel lay-by and called a friend about storing a deer he had shot in his chiller, the police summary of facts states.

Motorcyclist Brett McNaught was heading north along the highway when the 60-year-old pulled back on to the road and attempted to do a U-turn to head to his mate's place.

"The victim could not avoid the Toyota motor vehicle and crashed into the driver's side door."

Hammond pulled back off the road and went to help McNaught who was trapped under his bike.

Passing motorists called emergency services and helped comfort McNaught.

"Ambulance and police arrived at the scene a short time later, but the victim died at the scene as a result of his injuries."

On Friday Hammond appeared before Judge Bruce Northwood in the Ohakune District Court charged with careless driving causing death.

Hammond pleaded guilty to the charge, which has a maximum penalty of three months' imprisonment, $4500 fine and a minimum disqualification of six months.

Judge Northwood remanded Hammond for sentencing on October 21, and to see whether a restorative justice conference could be held with the victim's family.

McNaught was a valued member of Matamata's Walton Boxing Club and just prior to the crash had left the New Zealand Boxing Championships in Whanganui.

Walton boxing coach Raymond Richards described the 50-year-old as having a "heart of gold" and said his death was devastating.

"He was a wonderful man, a tremendous asset to the club and devoted to the boxers.

"It was just so devastating and such a loss to his large family, the club and the wider community."