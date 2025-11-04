In the shocking footage, a Mazda Demio can be seen spinning out across multiple lanes on State Highway 16. Photo / Supplied

Driver on rim spins out on Northwestern Motorway after police spiking

In the shocking footage, a Mazda Demio can be seen spinning out across multiple lanes on State Highway 16. Photo / Supplied

A runaway driver on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway halted traffic late this morning as the stolen vehicle spun out across several lanes.

In footage taken just after 11am, the Mazda Demio can be seen swerving and losing control near the Lincoln Rd offramp after police spiked it at Onehunga.

A witness said he was driving to work on State Highway 16 when he noticed a man driving the small hatchback without a front right tyre.

“I saw it was like a tyre that was just off. He was just driving on his rim, and I was like, oh, what the f***”, he said.