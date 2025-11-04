He decided to begin filming as the driver started to spin out across multiple lanes before coming to a stop.
The car was reportedly quickly surrounded by police officers.
“We’re turned around and then there’s like five cop cars that just started jumping out their cars and just trying to catch him.”
The witness said the driver did not hit any other vehicles but caused traffic backlogs as other motorists were blocked by the chaotic scene.
A police spokesperson said officers encountered the vehicle, which had been stolen, in Lynfield at 10.35am.
“Eagle was able to follow the car at a distance as it drove along State Highway 20. A short time later the vehicle was spiked at Onehunga.”
Police followed the driver onto the Northwestern Motorway where two young people were taken into custody at the scene.