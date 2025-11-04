Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Driver on rim spins out on Northwestern Motorway after police spiking

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

In the shocking footage, a Mazda Demio can be seen spinning out across multiple lanes on State Highway 16. Photo / Supplied

A runaway driver on Auckland’s Northwestern Motorway halted traffic late this morning as the stolen vehicle spun out across several lanes.

In footage taken just after 11am, the Mazda Demio can be seen swerving and losing control near the Lincoln Rd offramp after police spiked it at Onehunga.

