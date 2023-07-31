Megan Gordon (facing camera) outside the Nelson District Court after appearing on charges linked to her allegedly driving through a police checkpoint. Photo / Tracy Neal

Megan Dale Gordon allegedly drove her Audi into a small cul-de-sac in an effort to avoid police after driving through a checkpoint.

But the 56-year-old got stuck trying to turn around and was ultimately pepper sprayed and arrested.

Gordon, who has previously attracted media attention for her views on the validity of New Zealand law, is now back in court on criminal charges linked to the events from the night of July 5 this year.

“How can they be criminal charges when there was no victim?” she asked the court.

Judge Jo Rielly explained Gordon was alleged to have committed crimes against the Land Transport Act.

In the Nelson District Court today Gordon, who was joined by a large bevy of supporters in the public gallery, stood in the dock and refused to enter pleas to charges of refusing to accompany police, failing to give a name and address, failing to stop when required and when followed by police, and then for resisting police.

Judge Rielly then entered not-guilty pleas on her behalf and remanded her on bail to a case review hearing in September, after explaining legal procedures around the charges she faced.

Megan Gordon was taken to the Nelson police station where she allegedly refused a police officer’s request for a blood specimen to be taken. Photo / Tracy Neal

Gordon was representing herself, helped by a McKenzie Friend and Murchison farmer, Luke Fabian King, himself no stranger to the court as both a defendant and supporter.

It was just after 8pm on Wednesday, July 5, when Gordon was alleged to have approached a police breath alcohol checkpoint in central Nelson in her Audi vehicle.

The police summary of facts said she was seen to stop just short of the checkpoint, but when police approached on foot, she drove forward, ignoring requests to stop.

Gordon then allegedly drove straight through the checkpoint and on to a main road, followed by the police who had activated their lights and siren.

The summary of facts alleged she again ignored requests to stop and turned left into a road leading up to Nelson’s Port Hills before she turned into a dead-end cul-de-sac.

Police continued to follow her with lights and siren activated, then placed their car in the centre of the road to stop her from driving away as they said she tried turning around in the cul-de-sac.

Gordon then allegedly drove forward towards the police; reversed at speed into a bank before driving forward at the police again.

They approached Gordon and asked her to get out of the vehicle but she locked the doors before allegedly refusing to undergo a breath test or accompany police for the purpose of an evidential breath test.

The police summary of facts said Gordon continued to be uncooperative and resisted the police and was subsequently pepper sprayed and arrested.

“The defendant went completely limp, refusing to comply with any directions or assist with getting into the patrol vehicle,” the summary said.

Once she was in the police vehicle Gordon allegedly tried to get out by kicking at the police. She then allegedly refused to give her name, date of birth and was warned of the consequences of failing to do so, but the police said she still refused.

Gordon was then taken to the Nelson police station where breath and blood alcohol procedures were to have been carried out, but she allegedly refused a police officer’s request for a blood specimen to be taken.

She was said to have told the police she “did not consent or recognise New Zealand police authority” and said it was a “paper crime”, that she had been out having a good time and had drunk two glasses of wine with a group of people which was why she didn’t stop for the police.

She also stated in the police summary she was “a member of the ‘Ngāti Whanau’ hapū” and that “hapū law is kainga (sic) here in New Zealand”.

Gordon had lodged a counterclaim with the court related to a grievance over the police handling of her on the night but was told it was a matter for her to raise with the Police Conduct Authority.

Judge Rielly said before entering not guilty pleas on Gordon’s behalf that there was no foundation for her to be remanded without plea.

Judge Rielly remanded her on bail to a case review on September 18, to allow time for Gordon to explore the possibility of applying for legal aid, and for police disclosure of all documents relative to the charges against her.

Gordon was told the process of a case review hearing was to allow discussion on the next steps towards a resolution.

