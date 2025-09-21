Advertisement
Driver found asleep at wheel of jackknifed van blocking rural South Auckland road

Jaime Lyth
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
Police responded to a crash on Runciman Rd, in South Auckland around 12.43am overnight.

An Auckland man is facing a raft of charges after being found asleep at the wheel of a van that he had crashed, blocking a rural Auckland road.

Police responded to the crash on Runciman Rd, in South Auckland around 12.43am.

“A Mitsubishi van and trailer had jackknifed, completely blocking

