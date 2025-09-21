“This incident could have easily resulted in our staff attending where someone had suffered serious or fatal injuries as a result,” said Hoyes.

“The man’s actions were reckless, and people need to realise that driving under the influence puts lives at risk.”

The man was going to be taken to Pukekohe Police Station for a Compulsory Impairment Test (CIT), but was taken to hospital for assessment after becoming increasingly incoherent, Hoyes said.

“Police have since charged the 55-year-old man with driving and drugs offences after this morning’s crash.”

The charges include careless driving, possession of a precursor substance with intent, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a class A substance and refusing to supply blood.

The man is expected to appear in the Pukekohe District Court today.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.