A manhunt is underway for a driver who crashed into two houses. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

A manhunt is underway for a driver who crashed into two West Auckland houses before fleeing on foot.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Don Buck Rd at 4.20am.

“Police were called after a vehicle travelling along Don Buck Road entered a driveway and crashed through a fence and into two houses.”

No one was injured.