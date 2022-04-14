Driver failed to stop after hitting cyclist in Christchurch, police seeking witnesses

Police are seeking information from the public following a crash between a car and a cyclist. Photo / NZME

Police are seeking information from the public following a crash between a car and a cyclist. Photo / NZME

Police are seeking information after a driver failed to stop after hitting a cyclist in Christchurch, causing serious injury.

The crash between a car and a cyclist occurred on the intersection of Peer St and Yaldhurst Rd, Sockburn, shortly after midnight on April 10.

A police spokesperson said the driver did not stop to check on the cyclist, who had sustained serious injuries.

A dark blue sedan left the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or had information about the car that left the scene is asked to contact police on 105 and quote event number P050195719.