10 May, 2023 12:10 AM Quick Read

A Dunedin woman headbutted a police officer after fleeing when she crashed into a Mosgiel house, police say.

Dunedin Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond the car crashed into a Church St house about 9.45pm yesterday.

Witnesses saw a 38-year-old woman running away, Bond said.

A police dog team was called and she was arrested for careless driving.

While in handcuffs, the woman allegedly headbutted an officer, who was not badly injured, Bond said.

As she was belligerent towards police, officers were not able to complete drink driving procedures, Bond said.

The woman was charged with careless driving, assaulting police and refusing to give a blood sample.

Bond said she would appear in the Dunedin District Court today.